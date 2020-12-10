CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three members of the Cleveland Indians were named to the All-MLB Team on Wednesday.
It’s no surprise AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber made the first team with his historic season. He was the first pitcher since 2006 to win the league’s Triple Crowd, leading the MLB in wins, strikeouts and ERA.
Third baseman Jose Ramirez and pitcher Brad Hand were selected to the second team. He was the runner-up for the AL MVP, batting .292 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. He earned AL Player of the Month honors in September, playing a huge role in Cleveland’s playoff push.
Hand became the second pitcher in Tribe history to lead the league in saves. The Indians declined the option on Hand.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- 343 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Cleveland
- Pandemic delaying USPS delivery in Medina County, with some residents not getting mail since last week
- Still no stimulus check? What the IRS wants you to know before filing 2020 taxes
- Three Cleveland Indians named to All-MLB Team
- Texas election challenge gains support from Trump campaign, 17 states