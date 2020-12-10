Three Cleveland Indians named to All-MLB Team

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three members of the Cleveland Indians were named to the All-MLB Team on Wednesday.

It’s no surprise AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber made the first team with his historic season. He was the first pitcher since 2006 to win the league’s Triple Crowd, leading the MLB in wins, strikeouts and ERA.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez and pitcher Brad Hand were selected to the second team. He was the runner-up for the AL MVP, batting .292 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. He earned AL Player of the Month honors in September, playing a huge role in Cleveland’s playoff push.

Hand became the second pitcher in Tribe history to lead the league in saves. The Indians declined the option on Hand.

