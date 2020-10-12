‘This is not as good of a team as we’re going to see’: Cleveland Browns find ways to win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is putting the weapons on the roster to work.

The team has had talent but couldn’t find a way to win until 2020. It’s been a weird year for most and a bad year for many. But so far, it’s a good season for the Browns and memorable for the right reasons.

The Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

They’re now 4-1 on the season, something that hasn’t happened since 1994.

Former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt says this is just the beginning.

“This is not as good of a team as we’re going to see,” he told FOX 8.

Pruitt talked about many of the improvements we’re seeing in the Stefanski era.

“We got to give credit to the coach. He comes up with the play of the moment,” Pruitt said.

He says Stefanski also leads a stronger offense, dominates the clock, and shows that the Browns have depth.

When the starters aren’t on the field, he says Stefanski is using the strengths of his secondary players to “make plays that make a difference.”

Next up, the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

The AFC North rival is always a fierce matchup, but after the brawl last year between DE Myles Garrett and Steelers backup QB Mason Rudolph that ultimately led to Garrett’s suspension for the rest of the season, there is a little extra tension heading into the rivalry.

“It is going to be a battle,” Pruitt said.

Ben Roethlisburger is back this season, and although his game lacks consistency at times, the overall numbers are good.

The Browns have some players to evaluate after Sunday’s game.

(G) Wyatt Teller will have an MRI Monday for a calf strain. (S) Ronnie Harrison Jr. has a concussion, and (LB) Jacob Phillips has a knee injury.

QB Baker Mayfield, who says he played his worst game of the season Sunday, is nursing a rib injury.

He got X-rays after the game and expects more information about the results to be released Monday.

But he says he’s ready to play through it against the Steelers.

“Oh, yeah. Mama didn’t raise no wuss.”

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field next Sunday. About 5,000 fans were allowed in for the first time this weekend.