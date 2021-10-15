Things to know about muni lot parking, tailgating before the Browns game this Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are hosting the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, October 17 at 4:05 p.m. and with that comes a later opening time for the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot.

The Cleveland Division of Police say the lot opens an hour later on Sunday at 8 a.m. instead of 7 a.m.

Also good to know: The lot costs $25 per occupied space. Vehicles cannot line up on the Shoreway before the lot opens, and cannot wait on East 9th Street, South Marginal Road, East 55th Street or St. Clair Avenue. Traffic overflow will be directed to the industrial area at East 38th Street and King Avenue.

Here are a few tailgating rules in the muni lot:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only

No alcohol

No saving spaces

You will be charged for each parking space you occupy

No in-and-out privileges

All litter must be disposed of in trash containers

Vandalism will not be tolerated

No crossing the Shoreway

No private latrines

Lanes must remain clear of activity

If you’re not venturing downtown for the game, you can catch it right here on FOX 8.