‘They can bounce back well’: Local high school football teams playing 3 games in 7 days

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – High school football continues to adjust schedules on the fly due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, there was an unprecedented game between two local teams determined to play. Springfield kicked off against Woodridge for some football action at Spartan Stadium in Akron.

“I’ve heard of Tuesday games maybe in college, but not here at the high school level,” said Springfield Athletic Director Kevin Vaughn.

“We have a lot of kids that are chomping at the bit for playing time. We are just excited the kids can get a full 10-game regular season in,” added Woodridge Athletic Director Nick Mayer.

Mayer said the Bulldogs agreed to travel Tuesday for a makeup game that was cancelled last month.

Both teams played last Friday and are scheduled to play against different opponents this Friday.

“They are young kids. They can bounce back well. We have athletic trainers that are working with them,” said Mayer.

Both districts said they checked with OHSAA to make sure they weren’t in any violation of any rules or regulations with Tuesday’s game.

“They did inform us we aren’t in any violation of any guidelines. There is a limit on the year concerning how much a kid can play in a quarter but not so much in a week,” said Vaugh.

Both athletic directors said they were aware of the possible strain that kind of schedule could put on players. However, they are confident the kids can play safely.

“We are blessed that we have good numbers. We have a lot of kids that can play different positions. Coaches can move them around so the wear and tear on their bodies is done in a safe way and still get a game in,” said Mayer.