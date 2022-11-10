CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, unveiled Thursday, honor “the inherent bond between court, community and culture,” reads a Thursday news release.

The new design, inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks, will be debuted at the team’s Sunday, Nov. 13, game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Cleveland Metroparks is honored to be part of the inspiration for this year’s City Edition and celebrate what makes our region and community so special,” said Metroparks spokesperson Kelly Manderfield. “We’re excited for the year ahead and new opportunities to engage with fans and connect to our Emerald Necklace.”

(Courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers) (Courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers)

“The Land” is displayed across the chest and tan and light-blue colors “pop” on the white uniform, according to the release.

You can buy yours for $120 at the Cavs online shop. They’ll also be available to ticketholders at Team Shop stands in the arena starting Sunday.

You can also see the Cavs wearing the alternate jerseys at six other City Edition games this season. Click the links to get tickets:

The FieldHouse court will also have a new look on City Edition nights, with light-blue and tan accents on its sides and “The Land” logo at half-court.

(Courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers)

The uniforms were designed by the Cavaliers’ Creative Director, artist Daniel Arsham, who also designed the team’s wine, white and black jerseys introduced this offseason.

“From the miles and miles of bustling Lake Erie coastline to the award-winning Cleveland Metroparks, the colors and tones of our City Edition uniform represent the incredible natural resources that make up our home region,” Arsham is quoted in the release. “We’re proud to champion the Metroparks, the grand protector of these resources and a crown jewel of Northeast Ohio, through this unique collaboration.”