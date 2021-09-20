‘There are no ugly wins’: Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt shares takeaways after team’s first home win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – “If the Browns don’t beat the Browns, nobody can beat the Browns.”

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt is back on “FOX 8 in the Morning” to give his take on Cleveland’s performance this season.

He joined FOX 8 Monday to talk about the Browns win over Houston Sunday.

Pruitt was with the Browns from 1973 to 1981.

He’s seen a lot of Browns teams come and go over the years.

But he says this team has what it takes and believes the Browns will fix a lot of the mistakes we saw on the field Sunday.

He shared a few key takeaways.

“We’re playing too soft,” he said, responding to criticism of the performance.

“We’ve been playing our most basic defense,” he shared, adding that players will be making corrections after looking at the tape and seeing where they can improve.

“They should run the ball more,” Pruitt said about the Browns’ offense.

Running Back Nick Chubb led the rushing effort Sunday with 95 yards on 11 rushes and a touchdown.

Pruitt points out they have a lot more offensive weapons and players who can move the ball down the field.

How the Browns got to the win at the end of the day doesn’t matter, Pruitt said.

“There are no ugly wins.”

WR Jarvis Landry left the game with an MCL injury.

“Injuries are part of the game,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt says it’s a good sign that Landry walked off the field on his own.

He’s scheduled for an MRI Monday that will determine how long he could be out.