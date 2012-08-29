This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Hyundai presents ‘The Rizzo Show’ airing Sunday nights at 11:00 p.m.

Hosted by Tony Rizzo, the show is an unscripted mix of sports and entertainment.

The show will be interactive with a live Twitter feed (@rizzoshow) for Cleveland sports fans to express their opinions.

Comedian Mike Polk will also make weekly appearances with his one-of-a-kind videos, parodies and man-on-the-street interactions.

Plus – you never know who will be dropping by the FOX 8 studios to chat sports with Rizz.

You can also Email The Rizzo Show with any questions or comments you have for Rizz.

Bottom line: no two weeks will be the same!