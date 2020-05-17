The Real Heroes 400: NASCAR returns to racing today on FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) —NASCAR returns to racing Sunday with The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Sunday’s race is a 400-mile event scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. NASCAR will kick off its Return to Racing coverage live from Darlington at 2 p.m. You can catch all the action on FOX 8.

NASCAR is limiting the number of people at the track. Only those essential to compete and broadcast the race will be permitted on the property.

The sport’s return will be conducted in just one day. NASCAR is not holding any qualifying or practice sessions for this race.

There are forty cars entered in Sunday’s race, including that of Ryan Newman who is returning to the sport after enduring a horrific crash during his last lap at the Daytona 500.

A random draw will be used to help set the field at Darlington Raceway. Positions 1-12 will be set by a random draw from teams in those positions in owner points, followed by a draw for teams in positions 13 through 24, and finally, another draw for teams ranked between 25th and 36th.

The final four slots will go to non-chartered teams based on the order of owner points.

The field will be frozen for a competition caution on Lap 30 and only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit on that lap. The other 20 cars will pit on the next lap.

Here is the starting lineup for The Real Heroes 400 (per NASCAR’s website as of May 17):

(2) Brad Keselowski, Ford (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota (10) Aric Almirola, Ford (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet (22) Joey Logano, Ford (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford (41) Cole Custer, Ford (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet (24) William Byron, Chevrolet (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford (20) Erik Jones, Toyota (6) Ryan Newman, Ford (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet (17) Chris Buescher, Ford (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet (27) JJ Yeley, Ford (34) Michael McDowell, Ford (51) Joey Gase, Ford (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet (7) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

The next installment of races in NASCAR’s return to racing, feature events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The slate of races include events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

Here is the sport’s schedule set through June 21:

Sat, May 30 Bristol Xfinity Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity** Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup** Wed, June 10 Martinsville Cup Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks** Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity Sun, June 14 Miami Cup** Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity** Sun, June 21 Talladega Cup** Per data from NASCAR website as of Sunday, May 17, 2020.

** = Race airing on FOX 8.

