The Real Heroes 400: NASCAR returns to racing today on FOX 8

The Real Heroes 400 begins at 3:30 p.m. EST

CLEVELAND (WJW) —NASCAR returns to racing Sunday with The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Sunday’s race is a 400-mile event scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. NASCAR will kick off its Return to Racing coverage live from Darlington at 2 p.m. You can catch all the action on FOX 8.

**In the video above, see how a Cleveland Clinic nurse will serve as a grand marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR race**

NASCAR is limiting the number of people at the track. Only those essential to compete and broadcast the race will be permitted on the property.

The sport’s return will be conducted in just one day. NASCAR is not holding any qualifying or practice sessions for this race.

There are forty cars entered in Sunday’s race, including that of Ryan Newman who is returning to the sport after enduring a horrific crash during his last lap at the Daytona 500.

A random draw will be used to help set the field at Darlington Raceway. Positions 1-12 will be set by a random draw from teams in those positions in owner points, followed by a draw for teams in positions 13 through 24, and finally, another draw for teams ranked between 25th and 36th.

The final four slots will go to non-chartered teams based on the order of owner points.

The field will be frozen for a competition caution on Lap 30 and only the top 20 cars will be allowed to pit on that lap. The other 20 cars will pit on the next lap.

Here is the starting lineup for The Real Heroes 400 (per NASCAR’s website as of May 17):

Note: Car number is in parentheses

  1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
  2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
  3. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
  4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
  5. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
  6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
  7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
  8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
  9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
  10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
  11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
  12. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet
  13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
  14. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
  15. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
  16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
  17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
  18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
  19. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
  20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
  21. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
  22. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
  23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
  24. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
  25. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
  26. (53) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
  27. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
  28. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota
  29. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
  30. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford
  31. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
  32. (51) Joey Gase, Ford
  33. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
  34. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford
  35. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet
  36. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
  37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
  38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
  39. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
  40. (7) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

The next installment of races in NASCAR’s return to racing, feature events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The slate of races include events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series.

Here is the sport’s schedule set through June 21:

Sat, May 30BristolXfinity
Sun, May 31BristolCup
Sat, June 6AtlantaGander Trucks
Sat, June 6AtlantaXfinity**
Sun, June 7AtlantaCup**
Wed, June 10MartinsvilleCup
Sat, June 13MiamiGander Trucks**
Sat, June 13MiamiXfinity
Sun, June 14MiamiXfinity
Sun, June 14MiamiCup**
Sat, June 20TalladegaARCA
Sat, June 20TalladegaXfinity**
Sun, June 21TalladegaCup**
Per data from NASCAR website as of Sunday, May 17, 2020.
** = Race airing on FOX 8.

Click here for more on NASCAR.

