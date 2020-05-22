1  of  4
The Indians hid Nicolas Cage photos in lineup graphics last year, now want you to find them

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Nicolas Cage during the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Film Independent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Someone in the Indians’ graphics department must be a huge Nicolas Cage fan.

Turns out, that for the 2019 season, photos of Cage were strategically placed in starting lineup graphics uploaded to the baseball team’s social media accounts. Admitting the stunt on Twitter yesterday, the Indians have now announced an intriguing scavenger hunt for fans to help kill some downtime before the MLB starts up once more — yes, it’s like “Where’s Waldo?,” but the Nic Cage edition.

Cage, an Academy Award-winning actor who’s become somewhat of an internet legend in recent years, was placed in no less than 39 lineup graphics, the social media team admitted.

And now, your mission, if you so choose, is to find this national treasure in as many graphics as possible.

Baseball-starved fans who can prove they’ve spotted all the Cages, or “Master Hunters,” as the Indians are calling them, will receive some sort of mysterious congratulations in the mail from the team, which we can only hope is worth all that time and energy.

Reportedly, the Indians’ little stunt was nearly found out last spring, when a fan spied Cage’s mug among one of pitcher Mike Clevinger’s tattoos, as seen below:

Happy hunting!

