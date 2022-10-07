CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians players who spoke to reporters Friday following the team’s 2-1 win over Tampa Bay in the first game of the American League Wild Card Series said fans and reporters club may see the club as “young” — but they’re doing a lot of growing up in the postseason.

On the team being ‘young’

“Yeah … we don’t really feel that way. … It’s something that’s great. It’s something that’s energized us all year. At this point, we’re dealing with what we got in that clubhouse, and that’s a winning ball club — and that’s what we try and represent.” Pitcher Shane Bieber

“I understand that’s the messaging. We have to remember, despite being young, this is a very talented team, so I feel with this talent, we’re capable of competing with anybody.” Third-baseman José Ramírez

“I’m pretty happy. I’m very proud of what they’ve done. We haven’t changed the way they played, the intensity or the desire. For me, I’m really happy with the way they showed up today.” Shortstop Amed Rosario

On the energy of Friday’s crowd

“It’s a really happy feeling. It makes me feel really good when I get that recognition. I feel these are the best fans in the world. It was really happy for me to get that ovation.” Third-baseman José Ramírez

“We definitely feed off of that home crowd getting into it, backing us, supporting us through a lot of ups and downs. That was awesome.” Pitcher Shane Bieber

On Ramírez’ two-run homer off a changeup from Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan

“That was my plan: look for that changeup. He got me twice with the same pitch because he’s a really good pitcher. … I was able to get good contact on it.” Third-baseman José Ramírez

On Bieber’s standout performance, including 8 strikeouts

“When you start touching 98 [mph] … that’s pretty impressive.” Manager Terry Francona

On giving up home runs, like Jose Siri’s

“It’s the age-old adage, right? To hopefully make it a solo. That’s where I found myself today, so just trying to limit the damage, continue to move forward and not let it kind of shake me off my groove. Just to get off that inning cleanly like that and have my offense pick me up was huge.” Pitcher Shane Bieber