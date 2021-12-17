The Cleveland Browns COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and it looks like they will be missing a large chunk of their usual active roster.

On Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski, one of many testing positive for COVID-19, would not rule out any of the players from the COVID list, but time is limited.

With quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum testing positive, that puts Nick Mullens, who was just activated from the practice squad, next in line to QB.

Here are the members of the Browns on the COVID list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Ronnie Harrison

QB Case Keenum

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported safety Grant Delpit, defensive back A.J. Green and linebacker Jacob Phillips are also COVID positive.

Also, running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.