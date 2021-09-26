‘The city needed this’: Browns big win against Bears energizes fans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A capacity crowd of 67,431 filled FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday afternoon to watch the Cleveland Browns trample the Chicago Bears with a final score of 26-6.

As fans spilled out onto the street afterward you hear them still cheering, chanting and woofing up East 9th Street.

“Awesome! Great! You know, Baker Mayfield did a great job, Beckham stepped up and Hunt,” said Jonathan Brown.

“And Myles Garrett, he was the star of the game,” added Ely Kekic.

The beautiful, warm weather also brought thousands more fans to downtown Cleveland to tailgate and watch the game at local pubs.

Many lifelong Browns fans said this season feels much different than previous years.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is mobbed by fans after he scored a 29-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

“In the past by halftime I said, you know, I’m getting sick, but now I can actually watch an entire game and enjoy myself and have more fun,” said Vernon Whitmore.

Next week, the Browns will face the Vikings in Minnesota and then the Los Angeles Chargers.

When they return home on Oct. 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, fall will be in full swing, but fans say they’re really counting down to Halloween when the Browns finally play Pittsburgh.

“Bring on Pittsburgh, we’re ready for them,” said one woman.

After a very long and stressful year dealing with the pandemic several other Cleveland fans told FOX 8 that “the city needed this” winning streak and is ready for what’s next.

And yes the always optimistic fans believe more than ever, that this is the year that the Browns finally win the Super Bowl.

“I think it’s a surefire lock, call Vegas and get your money on the Browns for the Super Bowl,” said Nathan Wilkie.