**Related Video Above: Cleveland Browns have faith the team could make the playoffs this year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 9-5 Cleveland Browns are in the playoff hunt. We’ll say it again as it’s absolutely worth repeating: the banged-up Cleveland Browns ARE in the playoff hunt this season.

So much so, the team could even clinch a playoff berth as soon as this weekend.

According to the NFL communications team, the following scenarios have to take place in order for that to occur:

CLE win + CIN loss + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + IND loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + DEN loss or tie OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + MIA win or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + JAX loss + IND win OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + BUF loss + KC win + IND win + JAX loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + IND loss OR CLE win + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + MIA win or tie + JAX loss OR CLE win + CIN-PIT tie + BUF loss + IND win + JAX loss

All of this is incredibly impressive for a team that’s had four starting quarterbacks in one season and plays in the highly-competitive AFC North.

As DE Myles Garrett pointed out after Sunday’s 20-17 win against the Bears: “Who could have wrote this story? I mean, not even Dr. Seuss. It doesn’t get more abstract than what we’ve gone through, but hell, we’re making the most of it, having fun with it.”

Cleveland Browns safety Tanner McCalister (48) and cornerback Mike Ford (28) celebrate with fans after defeating the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The Browns, who are on a two-game winning streak and only have three regular season games left, are headed to Houston to take on the Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. They’re looking for their 10th win.