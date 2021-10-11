‘The Browns, again, beat themselves’: Former Cleveland player breaks down Sunday’s loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – As well as the Cleveland Browns offense played, it wasn’t good enough to overcome the defense.

Browns defenders gave up 47 points.

Cleveland became the first team in NFL history to lose despite having 40+ points and zero turnovers.

“The Browns, again, beat themselves,” shared former Cleveland Browns running back Greg Pruitt.

In an appearance Monday at FOX 8, Pruitt broke down Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“A total breakdown on the defense,” Pruitt said.

“The defense suffered, not because they’re not capable or because they’re not good, but because of injuries and having to put people in.”

Pruitt did not focus on the officiating, which many fans, and even quarterback Baker Mayfield, criticized.

“This is a young team trying to get over its growing pains,” Pruitt shared.

“They’re going to watch the film and hopefully they can correct it.”

Pruitt praised running back Nick Chubb, who had 21 carries and 161 yards.

“This guy finds a way to get 100 yards,” Pruitt said.

“I’m just glad he plays for us.”

The Cleveland Browns play the next 3 games at home.

Up next is the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Kickoff is Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:05 p.m.

The team will likely update the status of several players who were injured in Sunday’s game.

CB Denzel Ward left the game in the first quarter with a neck injury.

CB Greedy Williams left the game with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.

T Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury in the 4th quarter.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the game for a throat contusion.

S MJ Steward left the game with a hamstring injury in the fourth.