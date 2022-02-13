Who won the Super Bowl MVP?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates on the field after their victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-30. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

(NEXSTAR) – The Los Angeles Rams were awarded the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl Sunday. The Rams’ Cooper Kupp was honored with an extra award: Super Bowl MVP.

Wide receiver Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t feel deserving of this,” Kupp said as he accepted the MVP award. “The guys standing here challenged me, they pushed me. I am just so grateful.”

Kupp grew up in Washington State and played college football at Eastern Washington University. He was drafted by the Rams in 2017.

Kupp was helpless when the Los Angeles Rams went to the Super Bowl three years ago, only able to watch after tearing a knee ligament earlier in the season.

This year, Kupp earned the MVP honor despite often being double-teamed after fellow wideout Odell Beckham Jr. — who had a touchdown catch on Los Angeles’ second drive for the game’s first score — went out with a knee injury in the second period.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

