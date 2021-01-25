Mahomes weighs in on facing Brady in Super Bowl LV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LV will be a matchup like no other. Mahomes versus Brady. The great against the future.

Minutes after winning his second trip to a Super Bowl in as many years Sunday evening, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about what it will mean to face Tom Brady in Tampa.

“The Super Bowl’s the Super Bowl,” said Mahomes. “Being able to go against one of the greatest if not the greatest quarterback of all time in his 150th Super Bowl is gonna be a great experience for me.”

Mahomes says he plans to start preparing for the Super Bowl Monday morning.

“To go out there and have a chance to repeat and do it against the best, it’s something special and I’m excited for the opportunity,” Mahomes said.

Super Bowl LV will be very different than the one the Chiefs played in last year in Miami. There will be fewer fans because of COVID-19 restrictions. Most of the events around the Super Bowl are canceled.