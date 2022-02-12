Fran’s Favorites: Ohio’s first lady shares Super Bowl wing recipes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Super Bowl Sunday is officially Cincinnati Bengals Day in Ohio and Ohio’s first lady Fran DeWine is helping the Buckeye state get ready for the big game with two Cincinnati-style chicken wing recipes.

The first lady provided this recipe card in a release, outlining how to make Grippo’s Chicken Wings and Montgomery Inn Barbeque Wings. Grippo’s, she explains on the card, “are the Cinci BBQ potato chips that all Cincinnatians love!” The Mongomery Inn is a popular Cincinnati restaurant best known for its barbecue ribs.

Fran DeWine shares her Super Bowl wing recipe ( 2/10/22)

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 6:30 p.m.