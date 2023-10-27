CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to keep positive momentum going with a win in the home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There’s a ton of excitement for the team who are stacked with a strong young core, eager to get back out in front of the home fans.

“Fans out there, they’re going to give us that energy,” Cavs forward Evan Mobley said. “The first game back in the home arena. That’s where you’re comfortable at. That’s your home, so you’ve got to really protect it. So, that’s what we’re going to go out and do tonight.”

“We look forward to playing in front of our fans,” Cavs guard Caris LeVert said. “We have some of the best fans in the NBA and we love playing at home.”

Cavs reps said Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be rocking all season.

“Wednesday was huge for us,” Senior Marketing Director Carrie Samek said. “It was such an exciting game. It was the perfect opportunity to get a win, get us ready, like fired up for tonight. So, it’s been a really fun week so far.”

Samek said there is plenty to look forward to at the arena this season, including more fan activities, great food and beverages, special promotions and a fully redesigned Center Court Team Shop.

“It was under construction for the last year,” she said. “Finally it’s open. It’s absolutely beautiful. So, if you come down, it’s open for all of our games. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

The Cavs say tickets are going to be a hot commodity this season, as the team is riding a 55-game sellout streak, which the Cavs organization hopes continues through opening week and beyond.

“Even tonight with the free T-shirt, it’s like we want everyone to feel part of it and put the T-shirt on and the bracelet and have fun with it,” Samek said.

The food and beverage industry is set to see a big boost in visiting patrons and sales with the Cavs returning, and with the Browns doing well, it makes this a peak period for Cleveland sports.

“When the Cavs are what the Cavs are now and they’re winning, and, you know, people are hopeful that they can go far in the playoffs and maybe play for a championship, it’s amazing,” Flannery’s Pub general manager Sean O’Donnel said. “Yeah, it’s always good. I mean, they’re pretty much looking for a sellout every game this year, so it’s nice. It’s obviously a big boost and you get two to three Cavs games a week.”

For information on tickets and more, visit the Cavs website.