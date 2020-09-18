‘That’s what they want to do’: Former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt talks about what Cleveland did best in first win of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Battle of Ohio was a fight until the end.
Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns took home the win, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30.
The team that showed up on Thursday played like they learned from Sunday’s loss to Baltimore.
There were standout plays but what really made things work was contributions from so many players.
“They seemed to have a better continuity last night on setting up the pass with the run and that’s what they want to do,” former Browns running back Gregg Pruitt said on FOX 8 News.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 16/23 and 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
He faced off with Joe Burrow, who is getting rave reviews despite the loss.
He threw for 316 yards with three touchdowns and was 37/61.
Kevin Stefanski secured his first win as an NFL head coach.
He was happy with how the team played but he sounded laser focused on how he approaches the game.
“The bottom line is there is a lot to clean up in a win and in a loss. We need to make sure that we identify and correct and then just get one game better each week,” Stefanski said.
“We can’t look behind or look ahead. We have to focus on what we have in front of us.”
The Browns host the Washington football team on September 27 at 1 p.m.