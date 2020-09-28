Terry Francona won’t manage Cleveland Indians in post season, says team president

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Terry Francona won’t manage the Cleveland Indians in the post season, according to the team president.

Chris Antonetti shared the news with reporters after Sunday’s win against the Pirates.

“Sandy [Alomar Jr.] will manage the team for the balance of the playoffs. Tito continues his recovery but is not yet physically able yet to manager the team,” he said.

Chris Antonetti confirms that Sandy Alomar Jr. will manage the @Indians in the postseason as Terry Francona continues his recovery.#OurTribe pic.twitter.com/vdzvXFIxYi — FOX Sports Cleveland (@FOXSportsCLE) September 27, 2020

Francona, 61, has had to take some time off after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then having complications from blood clotting.

He returned home from a hospital stay about three weeks ago.

Francona, who won two World Series titles in Boston, is in his eighth season with Cleveland.

