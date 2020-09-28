CLEVELAND (WJW) — Terry Francona won’t manage the Cleveland Indians in the post season, according to the team president.
Chris Antonetti shared the news with reporters after Sunday’s win against the Pirates.
“Sandy [Alomar Jr.] will manage the team for the balance of the playoffs. Tito continues his recovery but is not yet physically able yet to manager the team,” he said.
Francona, 61, has had to take some time off after having surgery for a gastrointestinal issue and then having complications from blood clotting.
He returned home from a hospital stay about three weeks ago.
Francona, who won two World Series titles in Boston, is in his eighth season with Cleveland.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Terry Francona won’t manage Cleveland Indians in post season, says team president
- Photos: Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support
- Organizers adding final touches before first presidential debate here in Cleveland
- 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Cleveland
- Cleveland Browns celebrate victory over Washington, head coach says ‘good team win’