Terry Francona expected to rejoin Cleveland Indians in a few days

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will not be with the team Wednesday in Cincinnati, club president Chris Antonetti said.

Francona missed the series with the Reds after returning to Cleveland for tests for a gastrointestinal issue.

Antonetti said it will be a few more days until the manager rejoins the club. They are working to get him more comfortable so he is able to resume his duties. Antonetti did not elaborate on Francona’s health condition, out of respect for his privacy.

First-base coach Sandy Alomar will continue to fill in for the 61-year-old Francona, who is in his eighth season with Cleveland.

