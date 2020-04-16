Terry Francona: Return of baseball would be return of some normalcy

Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Indians stands in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona is like the rest of us, he is ready to get back to some normalcy and he’s ready to start playing baseball.

“A couple of my golf buddies, we get up in the morning and walk every morning, which I have never done in my life, and I try to swim a little bit. I’ve watched every Netflix program there is,” Francona said on a Zoom call with the media on Thursday afternoon.

Francona has been in Arizona the last 10 days after leaving his apartment in Cleveland. He said as an organization, the Indians are doing there part when it comes to COVID-19.

“To my knowledge, nobody has tested positive,” Francona said.

There have been a lot of ideas that have been kicked around by Major League Baseball in regards to the sport moving forward, like playing all games in Arizona with the Grapefruit League teams battling the Cactus League teams.

“If you heard three ideas that became public, they probably have another 100,” Francona said. “If you see baseball at some point, that means our country is kind of coming back to a sense of normalcy, which is great.”

There was also the idea that the MLB season could last into December and a World Series could be played at a neutral site. Francona would be in favor of that too.

“If we were playing in a World Series, I would go anywhere,” said Francona. “We need to be open, we need to be flexible in doing whatever is in baseball’s best interest and I don’t know what that is.”

There is also a good chance that when baseball does resume it could do so with out spectators.

“That would be different, but whoever handles it the best, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win,” Francona said.

For now, we are all playing the wait-and-see game on baseball and wondering when it will return to the corner of Carnegie and Ontario.

