Terry Francona not managing Tribe in Minnesota Sunday because of gastrointestinal issue

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — Terry Francona will not be managing the Cleveland Indians Sunday afternoon as they take on the Minnesota Twins.
According to Mandy Bell, the Indians beat reporter for MLB.com, Francona is dealing with a minor gastrointestinal issue and has returned to the team’s hotel.
Francona’s health issue is not related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Sandy Alomar will manage the Tribe Sunday evening and Kyle Hudson will coach first base.
Bell shared this information on her Twitter account. The Cleveland Indians retweeted her update on their own account.
Meanwhile, the Tribe takes on the Twins Sunday in the final contest of their four-game series. Cleveland won the first game in the series, followed by two losses to Minnesota.
Next, the Tribe heads to Cincinnati to play two games against the Reds. They then return home to host the second half of the four-game series.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.
