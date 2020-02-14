Teen with autism defies expectations on Avon Lake bowling team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)—The Avon Lake High School bowling team is gearing up for the sectional tournament. That includes 16-year-old Evan Molloy.

Evan`s bowling career, which began in the fifth grade in a youth league, has been anything but ordinary. After he turned 2 years old, he was diagnosed with autism.

“He went from really getting upset when he was throwing a lot of gutters to now, he gets upset when he doesn't strike or spare,” said Rich Williams, Evan’s coach.

“He was never supposed to speak, he was never supposed to go to typical school and more than likely, never be a part of any team sport,” said Shauna Molloy, Evan’s mother.

Yet, here he is, 14 years later, playing a bigger role than anyone could imagine on the Shoreman varsity bowling team.

“My main goal is to get to states this year,” Evan said.

''He`s a great player, especially in Baker format. He carries the team and he has that high-energy that helps the team out a lot,” said teammate Brandon Nieding.

Evan is more than just a bowler, he's the voice of the team.

“You know, if something good is happening when you hear Evan from the sidelines going, 'Yeah, let`s go,' you know it`s a good day whenever you hear that,” said junior Chloe Smith.

Evan is certainly making an impact at Avon Lake High School and he's doing it one pin at a time.

“He's going to show that Autism isn't going to hold anyone back in sports,” Shauna said.