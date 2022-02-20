Team LeBron vs. Team Durant in 71st NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 09, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star Weekend comes to an end Sunday night with the 71st NBA All-Star Game.

After three days of games and contests, Team LeBron and Team Durant will face at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who will not play because of an injury, were selected as captains as the two highest vote getters and selected their teams from the pool of All-Stars.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two players in the game and both are on Team LeBron: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.

Team LeBron

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors

James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers (injured, will not play)

Jarrett Allen, of the Cleveland Cavaliers (injury replacement for Harden)

Team Durant

Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)

Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)

Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)

Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz

You can watch the game on TNT.