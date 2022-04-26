ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward homered twice and drove in all three runs, and Michael Lorenzen pitched six innings of three-hit ball in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Ward delivered a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh, both off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lorenzen won the pitching matchup between two Orange County natives, combining with three relievers on a three-hit shutout.

Richie Palacios singled in the first two at-bats of his major league career for the Guardians, who have lost four straight after getting swept at Yankee Stadium last weekend.