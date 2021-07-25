Tampa Bay Rays win 11th in row over Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez fields a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays’ Ji-Man Choi, who was thrown out at first during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a pair of two-run homers, Ji-Man Choi had three RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Cleveland 8-2 on Saturday night, extending their winning streak over the Indians to 11 games.

The Rays moved into a first-place tie with Boston in the AL East. They have not lost to the Indians since May 24, 2019.

The franchise’s longest winning streak against an opponent is 12 against Baltimore in 2008. Meadows, Choi and Brett Phillips each homered in the first three innings to help Tampa Bay build a 4-1 lead against J.C. Mejia.

Choi also drove in runs in the seventh and ninth, and Meadows hit his second two-run shot in the ninth.

Indians manager Terry Francona was not in the dugout for Cleveland’s game because of a head cold.