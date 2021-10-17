‘Taking our talents back to the valley’: Cardinals troll Browns on social media following their win

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) after a pass reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The still undefeated Arizona Cardinals beat the battered Cleveland Browns (3-3) in a tough loss at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

But rather than take the high road with a score that read 37-14 in the end, the folks behind the Cardinals’ official Twitter account chose to unleash a Lebron James callback tweet.

There’s no denying that a team being 6-0 on the season is something worthy of celebration, however, it’s usually better to stay classy.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ own twitter account never said anything against the Cardinals the entire game.

For the record, a few weeks ago, the Akron-born James did confirm he is indeed a Cleveland Browns fan, in case there was any question.

