T-Wolves snap 3-game slide with 109-104 win over Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman, left, lays up in front of Minnesota Timberwolves’ Jarred Vanderbilt, lower right, and D’Angelo Russell in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards finished with 23 in his second straight start as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104. D’Angelo Russell added 19 points for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves connected on a season-high 16 3-pointers to snap a three-game losing streak. Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds, and the Cavaliers scored a season-high 72 points in the paint.

Collin Sexton added 16 points as Cleveland lost for the fourth time in five games.