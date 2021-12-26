Survey shows these NFL fans complain the most; See where Cleveland ranks

Cleveland Browns fans react during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the Browns have had their fair share of challenges this season, Cleveland fans are no strangers to heartbreaking losses.

With a slew of players and coaches placed on the COVID protocol list and injuries that left players on the sidelines for weeks, there’s no wonder Clevelanders are making their woes known.

The cries of the Dawg Pound have been heard after a recent survey on mibets.com that ranked Cleveland Browns fans as #9 on the list of biggest complainers in the NFL for 2021.

Here’s the top 10:

Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New York Jets Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Cleveland Browns New York Giants

It’s not just the fans who are “voicing their concerns,” it seems some coaches and quarterbacks aren’t holding back either. The results hit close to home.

The survey says that QB Baker Mayfield is among the league’s most outspoken. Here’s where he ranks:

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Ben Roethlisberger – Pittsburgh Steelers Baker Mayfield – Cleveland Browns Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Mibets.com says out of the 2,000 NFL fans across the country that were surveyed, half of respondents were men and half were female with an average age of 34 years old.