Superstitious Browns fan celebrates winning season by cutting hair for first time in years

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) — Over the years, superstitious Cleveland Browns fans have searched for anything that would help the team find the kind of success they finally had during the 2020 season.

In a story he first shared with the Port Clinton News-Herald, longtime fan Jeff Panovich decided that he would single-handedly try and change the team’s fortunes in 2014.

The Browns had a late-season collapse that year and suffered through a seventh straight losing season.

“My hair was short, so then I tried a goatee, the beard, the other things trying to break the jinx, and nothing worked, and finally it was like ‘I’m just going not cutting my hair until we have a winning season,” said Panovich.

Unfortunately, the Browns had five more losing seasons in a row, and as each year passed, Panovich’s hair kept getting longer and longer.

Courtesy: Jeff Panovich

Courtesy: Jeff Panovich

Courtesy: Jeff Panovich

“All of my friends in the Dog Pound, they’re all like, ‘Man, I hope you don’t start looking like Rapunzel, you know, we want a winning season here.’”

Finally, the Browns put together a winning season in 2020 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

“And then to get the Steelers in the playoffs and knock them out, that was like Christmas times ten,” he said.

When the Browns playoff run ended with a loss to the Chiefs, it was time for Jeff Panovich to finally get his hair cut at a friend’s salon in Sandusky.

For Panovich, it was cutting off seven years of agony and frustration. But he admits, it’s taking some time to get accustomed to his new hairdo.

“It’s a little chilly now, really, but it feels good. I like the low maintenance. I don’t have to comb it,” he said with a chuckle.

Panovich donated the hair to Wigs for Kids, a charity that provides hair replacement pieces for young patients, who have lost their hair as the result of cancer treatments or other medical issues.

He says helping children in need made his journey as a Browns fan worth every painful moment.

Courtesy: Jeff Panovich

“To donate to something really cool like that for kids, you know, nobody deserves cancer, but kids truly don’t deserve cancer,” he said.

Like all Cleveland fans, Panovich is hoping the Browns take the next step and go to the Super Bowl next season.