Super Bowl 2022: Bengals take on the Rams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The stage is officially set, the NFL will crown its champion tonight as the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

For the second time in as many years, one team will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Rams are the first team to host the NFC title game and the Super Bowl in their home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

Both the Bengals and the Rams have ties to Ohio. Founded in 1936, the Cleveland Rams competed in the AFL for their inaugural season before moving to the NFL in 1937. The franchise stayed in Cleveland through 1945, winning the NFL Championship Game before relocating to Los Angeles one month later.

The Bengals have been in Cincinnati since they were founded in 1968 by Mike Brown – the same man who founded the Cleveland Browns in 1946.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 in their two previous Super Bowl appearances, losing both times to the San Francisco 49’ers. Cincinnati is playing in its first Super Bowl since 1988.

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-3 in the big game, getting that lone victory in Super Bowl XXXIV when they were known as the St. Louis Rams.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.