Sunday Night Football: Browns, Giants meet in prime time with playoffs on line

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are coming to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants with one thing in mind: the playoffs.

That’s it.

Kevin Stefanski’s team isn’t looking to rebound from an excruciating loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. Winning one for injured star receiver and former Giant Odell Beckham Jr. would be nice. There are more important things.

The goal Sunday night for the Browns (9-4) in their second straight prime-time appearance is to beat the Giants (5-8) and move another step closer to ending the NFL’s longest playoff drought. Cleveland has not been to the postseason since 2002. The finish line is in sight with three games left in the regular season.

The Giants are even more desperate in a bid for their first playoff berth since 2016. They had their four-game winning streak snapped by Arizona last weekend and fell a game behind first-place Washington (6-7) in the NFC East.

“Every single game is the most important one,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is playing his best football since coming into the league in 2018. “Obviously, like I have said, we have a big-picture mindset, but the singular focus is just so vital right now to get into the postseason playoff race. We know we have to take care of business this week, and we are going to have that singular laser focus.”

The Browns, who last had a 10-win season in 2007, have scored more than 40 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 1968. On the negative side, the team has allowed 82 points in the past two games.

The Giants will go into the game without James Bradberry, their best cornerback. He had a close contact with an individual who tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

New York also comes into the game struggling on offense, with quarterback and coordinator questions. New York has scored 24 points in the last two games and 43 in the last three.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones returned from a hamstring injury last week after missing a win over Seattle. He had to leave late with two injuries, the hamstring and an ankle problem.

If he cannot play, Colt McCoy will get his second start in three games.

The issue was compounded when offensive coordinator Jason Garrett tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, who was fired as Browns head coach after a tough season, will call the plays for New York against his former team.

“I think we always make an emphasis on thriving in adversity,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “And as I said a few weeks ago, it’s adaptive, guys. So, look, something happens. We just keep moving on. We have plans in place. We have a front. We have a process that we stick to for each game. And you know, what’s important right now is that we get all the players prepared to play Sunday night.”

