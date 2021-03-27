Stipe Miocic to defend UFC heavyweight title Saturday night

In this handout photo provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou of Cameroon face off during the UFC 260 weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

LAS VEGAS (WJW)– Northeast Ohio native Stipe Miocic will defend his title in UFC 260 Saturday night.

The only way to watch the main fight is on the streaming service ESPN+. There is a pay-per-view price in addition to the cost of the subscription.

Miocic, a future hall of famer, takes on Francis Ngannou, who’s coming off four straight first-round knockouts. Vegas odds has Stipe as a slight underdog.

In this handout photo provided by UFC, Stipe Miocic poses on the scale during the UFC 260 weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Miocic first won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2016 with a knockout victory over Fabricio Werdum. He successfully defended his title three times, including a unanimous decision over Ngannou in 2018.

Over his next three fights, Stipe would lose the title to Danial Cormier, then beat him back to back in a trilogy of matches.