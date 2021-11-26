Stefanski says Baker looked good in practice; Conklin returns

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A bundled-up Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters Friday afternoon as the Cleveland Browns prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.

It was 30 degrees at the team’s training facility in Berea, but that didn’t stop Nick Chubb and Jack Conklin from wearing shorts and not having long sleeves under their jerseys. Conklin, who said he’ll play Sunday night, added being from Michigan helps him handle the cold.

“I try to wear the same thing from the first day of camp until the end of the season,” Conklin said. “I’m used to this. I don’t want to change anything.”

Stefanski joked about how tough they are. The Browns will need to be tough Sunday night against a well-coached team with a bunch of talent.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is dealing with a slew of injuries, most notably a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, practiced on Friday.

“I think he’s said he’s feeling the best he’s felt. He’s throwing the ball well so I think he looked good,” Stefanski said.

The coach said running back Kareem Hunt will be activated for Sunday’s game, while cornerback Troy Hill and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are questionable. Rookie wideout Anthony Schwartz is out.