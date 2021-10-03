Stefanski returns to Minnesota as Browns face Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It’s the first time Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will face his old team. The second-year head coach spent 15 years with the Vikings, working his way up to offensive coordinator.

“We know it is a huge challenge this week facing a really good football team in a tough environment. We are going to have to really be about our business,” Stefanski told reporters on Friday.

Stefanski and defensive end Myles Garrett know Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be trying to get the ball out quickly to avoid the Browns pass rushers, who logged nine sacks during their win over the Bears.

“He has two pretty good pass rushers on his own team that he has to deal with every single day so he is going to know that he has to get the ball out to his skill guys. Otherwise, we are going to be coming, whether it is down the middle or along the edges,” Garrett said.

“He has the most batted passes in three years. We know that he is trying to get it out quick so we have been told and working on getting our hands up, jumping and batting down passes so we can get him on second-and-long and third-and-long.”