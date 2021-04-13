‘Stand together:’ Terry Francona, Indians organization rallies around Yu Chang after receiving racist tweets

Chicago (WJW) — Cleveland Indians infielder, Yu Chang is asking for one thing, stop the hate. Chang received numerous hate tweets on Monday night after he made a throwing error in the ninth inning, which allowed the White Sox to win the game and ended the Tribe’s four-game win streak.

Chang tweeted Tuesday, “Exercise your freedom of speech in a right way, I accept all comments, positive or negative but DEFINITELY NOT RACIST ONES,” he wrote. “Thank you all and love you all.” He included the hashtag StopAsianHate.

Indians manager Terry Francona reached out to Chang on Tuesday morning to make sure he was OK.

“The lunacy, or the idiocy that was said is not shared by hopefully not very many people, certainly not in the Indians organization,” Francona said Tuesday before the Indians game against the White Sox.

“Errors are part of the game, but ignorance and racism, they shouldn’t be anywhere,” said Francona. “Those comments, they have nothing to do with baseball, it’s just an excuse for somebody to be stupid and ignorant.”

The Indians posted on their twitter account Tuesday night:

Our team and our organization stand together in support of Yu and condemn hatred in all forms. We got your back @YutheSouljaBoy! #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/ZbrfrcD2N0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 13, 2021



Chang was not in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s game against the White Sox, but Francona said “I can promise you, we will never make a line-up out from somebody’s tweet the night before.”

Chang came up as a middle infielder in Cleveland’s organization and is playing first base for the first time this season. The Indians signed him as a free agent in 2013.