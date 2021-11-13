St. Ignatius soccer team wins Division I Boys State Championship again

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Cleveland’s own all-boys Catholic high school won yet another soccer championship Saturday evening.

Defeating Centerville High School in overtime at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Saint Ignatius High School ended up wining the OHSAA Division 1 Soccer State Championship 2-1. This is the 11th time the school’s soccer program has won the state championship trophy, and also their third straight year of doing so.

Nolan Spicer scored the game winning goal for the Wildcats in overtime.

SOC: For the 11th time in program history, the Soccer Cats hoist the State Championship trophy! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#GoCats pic.twitter.com/aL43VLeWMS — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) November 14, 2021

⚽️#OHSAA STATE SOCCER: Division I Boys State Championship Final (OT)—



St. Ignatius 2️⃣

Centerville 1️⃣



The Wildcats have won their 11th boys soccer state title in school history and their third straight! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4VOj0DU3Es — OHSAASports (@OHSAASports) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to the Wildcats.