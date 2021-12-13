St. Ignatius head football coach Chuck Kyle announces retirement plans

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For decades, Chuck Kyle has led St. Ignatius athletes on the football field. Monday, he announced plans to retire as a coach and teacher from the school.

However, students and fans alike can expect Kyle around for one more season, as he doesn’t plan to leave until after the 2022-2023 school year.

“Honestly, in a humble way, everyone, when it’s time to leave, should leave a place better than what it was when they first came,” Kyle said in a statement. “It’s a better place now. I think it is.”

Cleveland St. Ignatius Wildcats head coach Chuck Kyle pumps his fist as Sean Fisher (14) and teammates celebrate with the trophy after Cleveland beat Cincinnati Elder Panthers 28-20 in a Division I high school football state championship game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The school said defensive coordinator Ryan Franzinger is set to take over the football program after 2022.

Next year is Kyle’s 40th year at the helm of the St. Ignatius football program, and he was an assistant coach for 11 years before that. Under his leadership, the team has won 11 OHSAA State Championships. He is also the school’s head track and field coach and teaches English.