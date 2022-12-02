CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The St. Edward Eagles have a new title tonight — back-to-back state champions!

St. Ed’s beat Springfield in the Division 1 state football championship game in a rematch of last year’s battle for the title.

The Eagles trailed 7-0 in this game before rattling off 21 straight points. Marvin Bell scored on a one-yard touchdown run just before the half to give St. Ed’s a 21-7 lead.

It was a one-score game in the fourth quarter before St. Ed’s put the game away. Bell added another one-yard touchdown for the Eagles.

They held off Springfield 28-14 for their sixth state title in school history.

Looking ahead at local teams, in Division 4, the Glenville Tarblooders face off against Cincinnati Wyoming for the state title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.