St. Ed’s claims Division 1 state title after victory over Springfield

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The St. Edward Eagles took home the Division 1 state title after Friday night’s win in the finals against Springfield.

They took to the field at 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

The 23-13 win marks Head Coach Tom Lombardo’s third state title and fifth for the school.

“It’s my last game but I couldn’t be more proud of this team. I would not want to go out any other way than we did tonight,” said Eagles quarterback Christian Ramos.

They were one of two Northeast Ohio teams to claim state titles on Friday. Earlier in the afternoon, the Chardon Hilltoppers made OHSAA history in their 21-14 win over Hamilton Badin Rams in the Division 3 state finals.