CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hints of spring are in the air weather-wise, but with Cleveland Guardians’ spring training now underway, hope for the warm season might be closer than we think.

Guardians pitchers and catchers are set to report to Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona as spring training begins on Monday.

Cactus League play starts February 25 against the Cincinnati Reds. See the full spring training schedule here.

The World Baseball Classic reports on the following optional dates:

Pitchers and Catchers report – Feb. 13

First workout – Feb. 14

Position Players report – Feb. 16

First workout – Feb. 17

Here are the regular report dates:

Pitchers and Catchers report – Feb. 15

First workout – Feb. 17

Position Players report – Feb. 19

First workout – Feb. 21

Single-game tickets also went on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Find them here.

The Home Opener is April 7 against the Seattle Mariners. Click here for the 2023 season schedule.

Promotions for 2023 include four bobbleheads, two jerseys and $9 dog nights. See the full list here.