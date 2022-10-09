CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few of the Wild Card Series-winning Guardians were spotted on the sidelines of Sunday’s Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Pitchers Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber were on hand as well as the Sponge Bob-loving Oscar Gonzalez, whose homer in the bottom of the 15th was the reason the team won Saturday, to help cheer on Cleveland’s football team.
See photos below, and yes, that’s Bieber hanging out with former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar:
The Browns hope to go 3-2 on the season, with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Guardians are playing the New York Yankees Tuesday.