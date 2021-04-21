Live video: Sports commission, Browns announce community projects ahead of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2021 NFL Draft in downtown Cleveland is about a week away.

Representatives from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Browns will hold a virtual news conference on Wednesday on the various community projects surrounding the big event.

The focus will be on pandemic recovery, including the digital divide, food insecurity, health disparities and mental health awareness.

The sports commission and the Browns will host the Cleveland Power of Sport Summit April 29 to May 1 at Progressive Field. The free event centers around diversity, equity and inclusion, and sports as an agent of change.