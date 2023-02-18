CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the puck dropped for the first time Saturday afternoon, two collegiate programs with plenty of history between them, added one more chapter to their legendary rivalry.

“It’s nice to beat the scarlet and gray in football this year, maybe we can finish it off with hockey as well,” said Michigan fan Dave Nykanen prior to the matchup.

Trading in field turf for an ice rink, the Browns’ First Energy Stadium hosted its first hockey game ever for an event dubbed Faceoff on the Lake.

“As a big hockey fan, we only get to see a game from indoors. To see a game outside is such a special treat,” explained Kelsey Andersach.

In this frozen version of “the game,” Michigan and Ohio State took center stage in front of 45,523 fans, which according to FirstEnergy Stadium is a record of its own. It’s reportedly the most highly-attended college hockey game played at an outdoor neutral site.

WJW photo

WJW photo

“Cleveland Browns stadium is, I think, the best place they could have made this happen,” shared Traveon Woodsen.

Maybe the only fan not to pick a side in this matchup was Sharon Duke, Who had to cheer for a child on either side of the rivalry.

Dylan, a sophmore forward at Michigan and Tyler, a Buckeye Freshman, both grew up in Strongsville.

While Ohio State did go onto win the game 4-2, whether you were pulling for the scarlet and gray or the maize and blue, these bitter foes could agree on one thing: It was a great day for hockey near the lake.