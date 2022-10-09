(WJW) — NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Browns are making changes to their roster after Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

The Browns have traded for Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones, according to sources.

Rapoport says this trade will give some key help in the middle of the Browns defense.

The trade is reportedly in exchange for late-round draft compensation.

#Falcons receive late draft compensation from Cleveland. Deion Jones is in the 3rd year of a 4-year, $57M deal. He has the highest cap hit on the team at $20M, which puts him $5M above the next-biggest hit.#Browns desperate to get help on defense in the LBs corps.@fox8news https://t.co/TLGrPl9UMX — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 10, 2022

In Sunday’s post-game press conference, DE Jadeveon Clowney said that as a defensive group they need to make adjustments and try to fix it for next week.

“It is not good. We have names and the pieces on paper, but we have to come out here and put it together. I have been on my fourth team, and this by far one of the [most] talented defenses I have been on in my four I see a lot in this defense, and right now, we aren’t showing up and doing it.”