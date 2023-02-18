(WJW/AP) — ESPN sources say Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have completed a contract buyout, according to a tweet from Adrian Wojnarowski.

The tweet says the Miami Heat are a frontrunner to sign Love, but he plans to talk to the Philadelphia 76ers before making a decision.

The 15-year veteran has spent the past nine seasons with the Cavaliers, including in 2016 when the Lebron James’ Cavs won their first NBA Championship.

This season, he’s averaging career-lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20 minutes per game. But over parts of 15 NBA seasons with Cleveland and Minnesota, Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He’s also a 37% career shooter from 3-point range, and helped USA Basketball win both Olympic and FIBA World Cup gold medals.

Love is in the final year of a $120 million, four-year extension he signed in 2018. He did not play in any of Cleveland’s last 12 games before the All-Star break and his representatives approached the Cavaliers about the buyout.

Miami created the flexibility to absorb at least one player in a buyout situation by trading away Dewayne Dedmon to San Antonio earlier this month in exchange for cash considerations. That essentially opened a roster spot for at least one move.

Cleveland entered the break fourth in the Eastern Conference at 38-23. Miami is seventh in the East at 32-27, a half-game behind No. 6 New York.