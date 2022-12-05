(WJW) — The Carolina Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield on Monday, a source tells FOX 8’s John Sabol.

Baker Mayfield is expected be released by the #Panthers today, per source. @RapSheet first with it.



Mayfield’a time with Carolina:

7 Games, 119/206, 6 TD, 6 INT, 1,313 yards, 19 sacks.#49ers just lost Jimmy G. Could that be a landing sport for him? We’ll see.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 5, 2022

John Sabol reports the former Cleveland Browns quarterback requested his release from the Panthers, and the team will grant it. The release should be completed by 4 p.m.

Baker Mayfield requested his release and the #Panthers agreed, per source. He’ll hit the waiver wire later this afternoon. Carolina is in complete rebuild mode. Mayfield is hoping to catch on a team for the final 5 weeks of the season.



Keep an eye on the #49ers. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) December 5, 2022

After trying and failing to acquire current Browns QB Deshaun Watson, the Panthers pursued Mayfield but didn’t get him from Cleveland until July. He was unproductive for the Panthers and posted the league’s worst QB rating before injuring his left ankle in week 5.

The Browns acquired Watson back in March. The Texans got three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a four-round pick in exchange for Watson and a fifth-round pick.

Amid the Browns meeting with Watson, Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” letter to fans and requested a trade from Cleveland.

“The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” Mayfield wrote.