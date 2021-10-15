Some Browns players questionable for Sunday; Chubb, Smith out

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Well, there’s some good news and bad news. While Cleveland Browns say WR Jarvis Landry is back in action and off the injured reserve list before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, some players are questionable and two are even ruled out completely.

Nick Chubb and Malcolm Smith are out.

Clowney, Conklin, Garrett, Green, Hunt, McKinley, Newsome, Tretter, Ward and Wills are questionable.

The Browns host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, October 17 at 4 p.m. and you can catch it right here on FOX 8.

