CLEVELAND (WJW) – Monday morning, NFL fans learned that Brown’s Quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out six games, following sexual misconduct accusations, and it didn’t take social media long to debate whether the punishment was appropriate.

The disciplinary action comes after twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Details of the settlements are confidential.

The six-day suspension, determined by Former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, could have varied significantly.

Sources had told the FOX 8 I-Team that the NFL had wanted Watson to receive an indefinite suspension of at least a year, and the NFL player’s union and Watson’s attorneys felt no suspension was warranted.

Opinions on social media vary:

One person wrote: “The grand jury declined to indict him multiple times. There was no evidence of a crime being committed. He should have never been suspended.”

That opinion was echoed by others.

“I think this decision is wrong. He shouldn’t be suspended at all,” said one person.

Others felt differently.

“He should not be able to play! These athletes are role models for our young people. What are we teaching them to just slap his hand and that’s it.”

“Certainly no role model here. It’s sickening what professional football will tolerate in their players.” said another person.

Both sides have a right to appeal the ruling.

Watson and the NFL Players Association, however, released a statement on Twitter on Sunday saying they do not plan to appeal.

The statement read in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

They said they have cooperated with the inquiry and that the process has been legitimate.